Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $6.40 Million Stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of DBV Technologies worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ DBVT) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 172,795 shares. DBV Technologies S.A. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $46.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBVT shares. BidaskClub lowered DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

