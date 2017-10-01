Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5304650562251 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) traded up 4.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 81,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.89 million.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $489.99 million during the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 9.92%.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware. In addition to merchandise, the Company provides its customers with access to a suite of related services, including home delivery, installation, and extended-service plans.

