Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media stories about Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2350388290949 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ SDLP) opened at 3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. Seadrill Partners has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Seadrill Partners will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seadrill Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

