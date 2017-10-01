Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Leagold Mining Corp (LMC)

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.45 price objective on shares of Leagold Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE LMC) opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $476.65 million. Leagold Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Leagold Mining Corp Company Profile

