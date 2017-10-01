Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,999 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of PRA Group worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,999 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-purchases-22999-shares-of-pra-group-inc-praa.html.

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) opened at 28.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.70.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). PRA Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.