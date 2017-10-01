Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Allegiant Travel worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ ALGT) opened at 131.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post $9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Allegiant Travel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

