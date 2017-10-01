Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE WTS) opened at 69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.06. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.51 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,306 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $205,335.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

