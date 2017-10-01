Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 20,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,041,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,928,710.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $35,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,530.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) opened at 18.91 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

