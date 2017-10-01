Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Scholastic Corporation worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic Corporation alerts:

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) opened at 37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Corporation has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.33). Scholastic Corporation had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Scholastic Corporation’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Corporation will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic Corporation’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Scholastic Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/scholastic-corporation-schl-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About Scholastic Corporation

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.