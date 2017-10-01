Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 549.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/schlumberger-n-v-slb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.