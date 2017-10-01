Sanofi (SNY) vs. Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) and Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Apricus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Apricus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Apricus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 25.89% 25.34% 14.17% Apricus Biosciences -128.02% N/A -91.93%

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Apricus Biosciences does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sanofi has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apricus Biosciences has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and Apricus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $43.62 billion 2.87 $13.09 billion $3.92 12.70 Apricus Biosciences $5.76 million 3.79 -$10.05 million $0.68 2.51

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Apricus Biosciences. Apricus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sanofi and Apricus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 6 4 0 2.27 Apricus Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sanofi currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Apricus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Apricus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apricus Biosciences is more favorable than Sanofi.

Summary

Sanofi beats Apricus Biosciences on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations. The Vaccines segment is dedicated to vaccines and includes the commercial operations of the Company’s vaccines division Sanofi Pasteur and dedicated research and development, production and marketing activities for the Company’s vaccines operations. Its Rare Diseases products include Cerezyme, Cerdelga, Myozyme and Lumizyme, Fabrazyme, and Aldurazyme.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT. The Company has over two product candidates in Phase II development, fispemifene for the treatment of symptomatic male secondary hypogonadism and RayVa for the treatment of Raynaud’s phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma. The Company has a commercial product, Vitaros for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED), which is in development in the United States, approved in Canada and marketed throughout Europe.

