Sanofi (SNY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,751 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.21% of Sanofi worth $257,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,638,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,419,000 after buying an additional 1,022,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,531,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,792,000 after buying an additional 572,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,100,000 after buying an additional 720,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 681,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 102,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Sanofi from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sanofi (SNY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/sanofi-sny-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 105,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $482.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,009,472.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE SNY) opened at 49.79 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.