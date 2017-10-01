Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 554.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) opened at 41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

