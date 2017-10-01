SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1819217058686 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE SDT) remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,999 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 67.62%. Equities analysts predict that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust formed by and among SandRidge Energy, Inc (SandRidge), The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., and The Corporation Trust Company. Sandridge offers various services to the Company, such as the operation of its development wells; remittance of net proceeds from the sale of associated production to the Company; administrative services, such as accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and informational services performed on behalf of the Company, and derivative agreement services related to production.

