SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It engaged in the development and production activities of oil and gas. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services and Midstream Gas Services. Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Drilling and Oil Field Services segment is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and natural gas wells. Midstream Gas Services segment is engaged in the purchasing, gathering, treating and selling of natural gas. SandRidge Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

SD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SandRidge Energy (SD) opened at 20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $20,738,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $18,305,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 4,926.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 748,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 84.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 476,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,163,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent.

