S&P Global Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

S&P Global set a €38.00 ($45.24) price target on Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.48) target price on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. set a €31.00 ($36.90) target price on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €31.00 ($36.90) target price on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €29.00 ($34.52) target price on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.48) target price on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.27 ($39.60).

Alstom SA (ALO) opened at 35.935 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.27 and its 200 day moving average is €29.61. The company has a market cap of €7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.728. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €22.86 and a 12-month high of €36.00.

Alstom SA Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

