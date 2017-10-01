Ryder System, Inc. (R) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.19% of Ryder System worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE R) opened at 84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $1,903,098.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,175.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $702,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $209,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ryder System from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

