RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of RSP Permian worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 15,355.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,803,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 838,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,291,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other RSP Permian news, COO Zane W. Arrott sold 47,113 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,474,165.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,152.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,523.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,543 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 34.59 on Friday. RSP Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RSP Permian, Inc. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSPP shares. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RSP Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

