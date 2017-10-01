Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) opened at 20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.53. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) news, SVP Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 755.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 181.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

