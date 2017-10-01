Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Air Lease Corporation (AL) Price Target to $80.00

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.71% from the stock’s current price.

AL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Air Lease Corporation from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Lease Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE AL) opened at 42.62 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Air Lease Corporation had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.64%. Air Lease Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease Corporation news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $300,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,562 shares of company stock worth $1,170,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SLS Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Air Lease Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. raised its position in Air Lease Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 18,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Air Lease Corporation by 61.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

