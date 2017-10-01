Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) Price Target to C$24.50

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$19.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PJC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.22.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Company Profile

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

