Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) target price on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.47).

Get Rotork p.l.c. alerts:

Rotork p.l.c. (LON ROR) opened at 260.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.79. Rotork p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 190.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 269.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.26 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/rotork-p-l-c-ror-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £1,437.04 ($1,932.54). Also, insider Martin Lamb bought 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £32,025.65 ($43,068.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 16,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,981 over the last three months.

About Rotork p.l.c.

Rotork Plc is a United Kingdom-based actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric actuators. The Fluid Systems segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of pneumatic and hydraulic actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork p.l.c. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork p.l.c. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.