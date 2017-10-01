Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Stake Increased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 164.7% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6,690.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/roper-technologies-inc-rop-stake-increased-by-salem-investment-counselors-inc.html.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE ROP) traded up 0.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. The company had a trading volume of 305,758 shares. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.50 and a 12-month high of $247.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post $9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,754,530. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.