Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $2,473,000 Holdings in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,130 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,241,000 after purchasing an additional 385,492 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 514,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 406,253 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco Corporation alerts:

In other Sysco Corporation news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 372,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $19,766,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $293,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $793,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,935.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,124,714 shares of company stock valued at $113,927,970 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE SYY) opened at 53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/roosevelt-investment-group-inc-has-2473000-holdings-in-sysco-corporation-syy.html.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.