Ronald D. Paul Sells 3,140 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $195,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) opened at 67.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EGBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 58.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

