Rohit Kapoor Sells 20,934 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,403.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Rohit Kapoor sold 17,456 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,006,163.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,010 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $461,456.10.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,681 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,468,439.58.

On Thursday, September 21st, Rohit Kapoor sold 9,742 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $551,786.88.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,577 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $825,203.97.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 14,220 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $791,058.60.

On Monday, September 18th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,780 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,996,166.20.

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.65 million. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.53%. ExlService Holdings’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

