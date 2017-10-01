Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.07

News coverage about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1509317689707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In related news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $45,428.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,845.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,889 shares of company stock worth $76,653 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/rocky-mountain-chocolate-factory-rmcf-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-07.html.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.