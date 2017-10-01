Robinson Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

WARNING: “Robinson Capital Management LLC Holds Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/robinson-capital-management-llc-holds-holdings-in-john-hancock-investors-trust-jhi.html.

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE JHI) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,570 shares. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.3294 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to generate income for distribution to its shareholders, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Its assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of debt securities issued by the United States and non-United States corporations and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.