Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NASDAQ:RRTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) opened at 9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.38 million and a PE ratio of 14.73. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions.

