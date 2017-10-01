Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Get Shopify Inc. alerts:

Shares of Shopify (NYSE SHOP) opened at 116.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50. Shopify has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.48 billion.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/robert-w-baird-reiterates-buy-rating-for-shopify-inc-shop.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,560,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 989,113 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $228,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 837,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 222,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.