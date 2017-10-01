Robert W. Baird Raises Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Price Target to $110.00

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Global Payments from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Global Payments from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE GPN) opened at 95.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.76 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.65%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $54,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,736,213. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $377,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,517.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,277. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Global Payments by 15,728.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

