Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Ford Motor Company (F)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,281 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the first quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,624 shares of company stock worth $2,212,964. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE F) opened at 11.97 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

