Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5,261.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,121,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895,142 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,583,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,770 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,127,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,589,000 after purchasing an additional 982,158 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,102,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, Director J Veronica Biggins sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $393,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,191 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) opened at 39.30 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

