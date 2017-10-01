Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,326 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation in the second quarter worth $205,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) opened at 42.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. NewJersey Resources Corporation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NewJersey Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

NewJersey Resources Corporation Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

