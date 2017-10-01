Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTTR. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) traded down 29.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,142 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm’s market cap is $5.16 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 259.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,046 shares during the quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. owned 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

