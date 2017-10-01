Rightside Group (NAME) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

News articles about Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rightside Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.420138722631 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rightside Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rightside Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Rightside Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Rightside Group (NASDAQ NAME) remained flat at $10.61 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Rightside Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

About Rightside Group

Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand.

