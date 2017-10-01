Rhumbline Advisers Has $679,000 Position in FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of FTD Companies worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTD. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in FTD Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,144,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after buying an additional 273,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTD Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,344,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in FTD Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in FTD Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTD Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) opened at 13.04 on Friday. FTD Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $359.17 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on FTD Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FTD Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

