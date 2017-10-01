Rhumbline Advisers Has $636,000 Stake in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of InnerWorkings worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 85.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ INWK) opened at 11.25 on Friday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $279.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

