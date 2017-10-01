RGC Resources (RGCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RGC Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 48.1745069080705 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) opened at 28.57 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.12.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. RGC Resources had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.70%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc (Resources) is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary.

