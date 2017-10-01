Rexnord Corporation (RXN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexnord Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rexnord Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Rexnord Corporation (RXN) opened at 25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.68. Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.20 million. Rexnord Corporation had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexnord Corporation news, insider Michael Troutman sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $553,373.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord Corporation by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rexnord Corporation by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Rexnord Corporation Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

