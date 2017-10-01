Reviewing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) and The Competition

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is one of 113 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 82.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited $23.37 billion $7.42 billion -2.88 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.86

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -25.18% 15.96% 5.31% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Competitors -3,611.38% -56.91% -9.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 17 6 0 2.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Competitors 950 3811 6046 164 2.49

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently has a consensus target price of $31.24, indicating a potential upside of 77.48%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams. Its specialty medicines business focuses on delivering a range of solutions to patients and providers through medicines, devices and services in various regions and markets around the world. Its specialty medicines business includes its core therapeutic areas of central nervous system (CNS) and respiratory medicines with a focus on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It also has specialty products in oncology, women’s health and selected other areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.