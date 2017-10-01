Reviewing Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) & Alamos Gold (AGI)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold Limited and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold -2.61% 0.44% 0.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold Limited and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited $2.76 billion 0.86 $607.55 million N/A N/A Alamos Gold $510.10 million 3.98 $153.90 million ($0.05) -135.17

Sibanye Gold Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold.

Dividends

Sibanye Gold Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Gold Limited has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sibanye Gold Limited and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold Limited 1 2 1 0 2.00 Alamos Gold 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Sibanye Gold Limited on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Gold Limited Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products. The Company’s gold project in the Southern Africa region includes Beatrix, Cooke, Driefontein, and Kloof. Its PGM projects include Kroondal, Rustenburg operations, Mimosa, and Platinum Mile. Its other projects in the Southern Africa region include Burnstone, Kloof Decline, Driefontein decline, The West Rand Tailings Retreatment Project (WRTRP) and The Southern Free State (SOFS) project. The Company’s PGM project in the Americas region includes East Boulder, Stillwater, and Columbus Metallurgical Complex. Its other projects in the Americas region include Blitz, Altar and Marathon.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico. The Esperanza Gold Project is a development stage asset located in south-central Mexico in the state of Morelos. Agi Dagi and Kirazli gold development projects are located in Canakkale Province on the Biga Peninsula of northwestern Turkey. The Camyurt project is located near southeast of Canakkale, Turkey. In addition, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Quartz Mountain Property, which is located on the northern extension of the prolific Basin and Range Province of Nevada in Oregon.

