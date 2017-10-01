Reviewing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and Community Health Systems (CYH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings alerts:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 7.57% 16.85% 6.55% Community Health Systems -3.63% 0.07% 0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Community Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Community Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings $9.67 billion 1.59 $1.86 billion $7.12 21.20 Community Health Systems $17.48 billion 0.05 $1.78 billion ($5.71) -1.35

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Community Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 5 6 0 2.55 Community Health Systems 4 12 1 0 1.82

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $165.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Community Health Systems has a consensus price target of $7.52, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats Community Health Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD). The LCD segment is an independent clinical laboratory business, which offers menu of frequently requested and specialty testing through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. The CDD segment offers drug development services, and provides a range of drug research and development (R&D) and market access services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical device companies across the world. It serves a range of customers, including managed care organizations (MCOs), biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The services provided through its hospitals and affiliated businesses include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric and rehabilitation services. The Company also provides additional outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.