Reviewing CSRA (CSRA) & Presidio (PSDO)

CSRA (NYSE: CSRA) and Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSRA and Presidio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSRA $4.97 billion 1.06 $954.80 million $1.91 16.90 Presidio $2.84 billion 0.45 $203.00 million N/A N/A

CSRA has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSRA and Presidio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSRA 0 2 6 0 2.75 Presidio 0 1 7 0 2.88

CSRA currently has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Presidio has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Presidio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio is more favorable than CSRA.

Dividends

CSRA pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Presidio does not pay a dividend. CSRA pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CSRA and Presidio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSRA 6.36% 101.22% 6.76% Presidio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of CSRA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Presidio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CSRA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSRA beats Presidio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc. is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies. The Civil segment provides services to various federal agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (the DHS), Department of Health and Human services, and other federal civil agencies, as well as various state and local government agencies. It supplies civil government agencies with mission information systems and associated technical support services. It provides its customers with technical services across service areas, including Digital Services, Enterprise Business Services, Digital Platforms, Cyber, Data Science, and Professional and Citizen Services. It has conducted operations in over 130 locations.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity. It offers various solutions under categories, including Digital Infrastructure, including Networking, Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility, Internet of Things and Data Analytics; Cloud, including Data Center Modernization, Hybrid/Multi Cloud and Cloud Concierge; and Security, including Next Generation Risk Management, Infrastructure Security, Managed Security and Physical Security. The Company focuses on technologies, including Collaboration, Virtualization, Data Center, Mobility, Hybrid Cloud Computing, IT Convergence and Cyber Security. It focuses on industries, such as healthcare, education, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and legal and professional services.

