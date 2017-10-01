Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 17 5 0 2.08 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 10 1 3.09

Chesapeake Energy Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.08%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy Corporation is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation -9.52% -16.10% 3.99% Viper Energy Partners 58.60% 11.19% 10.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation $9.25 billion 0.41 $1.50 billion ($1.83) -2.35 Viper Energy Partners $118.19 million 17.96 $104.04 million $0.76 24.53

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL. As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. It has a diverse resource base of onshore the United States unconventional natural gas and liquids assets. It has positions in resource plays of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Its natural gas resource plays are the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas and the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, there were 545 vertical wells and 190 horizontal wells producing on this acreage. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of its assets was 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s proved reserves were approximately 68% oil, 18% natural gas liquids and 14% natural gas. In addition to its mineral interests, the Company owns a minor equity interest in an entity that owns mineral, overriding royalty, net profits, leasehold and other similar interests.

