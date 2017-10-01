Reviewing ChemoCentryx (CCXI) & The Competition

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ChemoCentryx to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ChemoCentryx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 1 1 0 2.50 ChemoCentryx Competitors 193 912 1692 67 2.57

As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 7.69%. Given ChemoCentryx’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChemoCentryx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChemoCentryx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $26.31 million -$30.76 million -11.97 ChemoCentryx Competitors $579.33 million $241.73 million -6.56

ChemoCentryx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ChemoCentryx. ChemoCentryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChemoCentryx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx N/A -62.62% -20.58% ChemoCentryx Competitors -13,545.52% 260.78% -20.28%

Summary

ChemoCentryx competitors beat ChemoCentryx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. Its late stage compounds include Avacopan (CCX168) and CCX140. Avacopan (CCX168) is an orally administered complement inhibitor targeting the C5a receptor (C5aR), and is being developed for orphan and rare diseases, including anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody associated vasculitis (AAV); atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G). CCX140 is an orally administered inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2), in development for diabetic nephropathy (DN), a form of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

