Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 1st (ANSS, ASB, AWK, BAC, BL, BLKB, CWH, PNC, RRTS, STI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 1st:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NASDAQ:RRTS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

