Rentrak (RENT) and DTS (DTSI) Head to Head Review

Rentrak (NASDAQ: RENT) and DTS (NASDAQ:DTSI) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DTS pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Rentrak does not pay a dividend. DTS pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rentrak and DTS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rentrak N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DTS N/A N/A N/A ($0.42) -101.09

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rentrak and DTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rentrak 0 0 0 0 N/A DTS 0 1 0 0 2.00

DTS has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given DTS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTS is more favorable than Rentrak.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of DTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of DTS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rentrak and DTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rentrak 3.80% 2.04% 1.75% DTS 1.17% 1.04% 0.59%

Summary

DTS beats Rentrak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rentrak Company Profile

Rentrak Corporation is a media measurement and consumer targeting company serving the entertainment, television (TV), video and advertising industries. The Company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) technology merges television viewership information from televisions and devices with consumer behavior and purchase information across multiple platforms, devices and distribution channels. The Company’s product offerings, which are referred as Essentials include TV Everywhere, which includes TV Essentials and StationView Essentials; Movies Everywhere, which includes Box Office Essentials, International Box Office Essentials, PostTrak and PreAct; OnDemand Everywhere, which includes OnDemand Essentials, Digital Download Essentials, Multiscreen Essentials and other Over the Top measurement tools and related products, and Other Services, which includes Studio Revenue Share Essentials (SRSE) and other products relating to measurement of physical content in the home video rental industry.

DTS Company Profile

DTS, Inc. is an audio technology solutions provider for high-definition entertainment experiences. The Company’s audio solutions are designed to enable recording, delivery and playback of high-definition audio, and are included by licensee customers around the world into a range of consumer electronics devices, including televisions, personal computers (PCs), smartphones, tablets, digital media players (DMPs), set-top-boxes, soundbars, wireless speakers, video game consoles, Blu-ray Disc players, automotive audio systems, audio/video receivers (AVRs), digital versatile disc (DVD)-based products and home theater systems. In the wireless speakers market, the Company maintains a Play-Fi Certified original design manufacturer (ODM) Program. The Company’s market base includes Blu-ray, Home audio video (AV) and Automotive. The Blu-ray market includes standalone players, gaming devices and disc drives included in PCs.

