Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 767.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 473,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cimarex Energy worth $50,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $96,622.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $984,113.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $212,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,299 shares of company stock worth $2,204,271 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) opened at 113.67 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $146.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company set a $135.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.19.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

