Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $52.50 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Newell Brands worth $52,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,203,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,155,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) opened at 42.67 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.87%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Newell Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $256.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Scott S. Cowen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,698.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.61 per share, for a total transaction of $218,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,571,398.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $309,715 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Forward View reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

